Former Bucs player Keyshawn Johnson says his daughter has died

FILE – In this March 6, 2014, file photo, former NFL and Southern California receiver Keyshawn Johnson appears during the Clemson NCAA college football pro day in Clemson, S.C. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Johnson has been arrested after a report of a domestic dispute. A Sheriff’s Department statement says deputies responded to a residence in Calabasas at 12:48 a.m. Monday, April 21, 2014, and determined the resident, subsequently identified as Johnson, and his ex-girlfriend were involved in a domestic dispute, and the resident was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)

Former Buccaneers player and current ESPN commentator Keyshawn Johnson said his eldest daughter has died. She was 25.

Johnson announced his daughter Maia’s death on Twitter Monday.

“It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia,” he wrote. “Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri’s, life.

We also all appreciate your support and respect for our privacy as we move forward. Thank you all, God Bless. Keyshawn Johnson, Sr.🙏🏾 — Keyshawn Johnson (@keyshawn) March 15, 2021

“She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us. We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss. Shikiri, Maia’s siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

Johnson did not mention a cause of death.

Johnson, the first pick in the 1996 NFL Draft, played professionally for the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers before retiring in 2006.

He is currently an NFL analyst for ESPN and co-hosts a weekly morning show on ESPN Radio.

ESPN said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with Keyshawn and his family as they deal with this unthinkable tragedy. He has the full support of his ESPN family.”