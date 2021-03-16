Former Bucs player Keyshawn Johnson says his daughter has died

Former Buccaneers player and current ESPN commentator Keyshawn Johnson said his eldest daughter has died. She was 25.
Johnson announced his daughter Maia’s death on Twitter Monday.
“It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia,” he wrote. “Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri’s, life.
“She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us. We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss. Shikiri, Maia’s siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
Johnson did not mention a cause of death.
Johnson, the first pick in the 1996 NFL Draft, played professionally for the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers before retiring in 2006.
He is currently an NFL analyst for ESPN and co-hosts a weekly morning show on ESPN Radio.
ESPN said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with Keyshawn and his family as they deal with this unthinkable tragedy. He has the full support of his ESPN family.”