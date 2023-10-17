CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Former longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneer great Warrick Dunn has been making dreams come true for single parents across the nation for over 20 years, but this one being in the Tampa Bay area hits home.

“This is where it all started,” Dunn said.

Warrick Dunn Charities and Habitat for Humanity are teaming up to gift Nate, a new homeowner, and his son, Nate Jr., a new home in the Clearwater area as part of its “Homes for the Holidays” program.

Nate grew up in foster care, hopping from family to family, so being able to provide for his son, Nate Jr., is something that brings happy tears to his eyes.

“You see the excitement coming from his eyes. This is a big thing for him,” said Nate.

Nate’s new home is financed through Habitat for Humanity, but Dunn gave him $5,000 to help with his down payment. Aaron’s furnishings also provided $10,000 worth of home furnishings, plenty of stocked food, cookbooks, and even video games.

Over the last two decades, 219 homes across the country (58 in the Tampa Bay area) have been given to single mothers, but Nate is only the sixth father to receive this reward.