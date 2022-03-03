Former Berkeley Prep star ready for NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFLA) – As a star lineman at Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Nick Petit-Frere did not have to look far to fuel his dream of playing in the NFL.

At the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Petit-Frere spoke with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas and recalled the draft selection of another one-time Berkeley Prep wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

“Nelson came out and coach made us run 20 gassers,” Petit-Frere said. “It was because Nelson was the 20th pick.”

Petit-Frere joked that he wished Agholor could have been drafted higher. Perhaps he will visit the school soon to watch the football team run gassers, after his own name is called at the NFL Draft.

Petit-Frere’s humble rise to the top of the college recruiting ranks and eventually a full-time starting offensive lineman at Ohio State is a tribute to his upbringing and the coaching of Berkeley Prep’s Dominic Ciao, who is known throughout the coaching community in college as well as the NFL.

Petit-Frere made a difficult decision to not play in Ohio State’s Rose Bowl appearance to end his junior season.

It was a move to change gears for the grind and the honor of preparing for the NFL Draft.

During his media session at the Scouting Combine, Petit-Frere said he was warned by other players about the difficulty of the Combine with its rigid schedule.

Petit-Frere decided instead to embrace the challenge.

“I’m having the best week of my life,” he said.