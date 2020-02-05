Football player from Berkeley Prep signs with University of Michigan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “I am going to give the team my all, everything I’ve got, so we can be successful and win.”

Jaylen Harrell answered our questions calmly and confidently. He seemed wise beyond his years and he seemed dedicated to achieving success in football both for himself and for his team.

Harrell, who will graduate from Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa this year, has committed to continue his football career at the University of Michigan.

We asked him what he will be able to bring to his future team as soon as puts on the uniform.

He said, “My all.”

Harrell will primarily play defensive end at the University of Michigan. He had plenty of other offers but he told us the atmosphere there helped him to make his decision. He is thrilled to be a Wolverine.

“Just the atmosphere on and off the field,” said Harrell, “you know, there are great coaches and great people all around, great teammates, and a great environment to be in.”