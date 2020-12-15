Florida’s Keyontae Johnson in stable condition, talking to family and teammates

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) against Butler in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. against Butler defeated Florida 76-62. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida forward Keyontae Johnson is in stable condition, breathing on his own and speaking with his family, the team reported on Tuesday, three days after he collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State.

According to a statement by the team, Johnson was also able to FaceTime his teammates on Tuesday.

No details have been released about what might have caused Johnson to crumple to the floor as teams came out of a timeout early in the game.

The Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year was moved to a stretcher and carried off the court as teammates, coaches, staff, fans and others watched in disbelief.

The Gators had been scheduled to host North Florida on Wednesday night, but the game was called off Monday evening. It’s unclear if it will be made up.

Like many of his Florida teammates, Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer. Although the cause of Johnson’s collapse was not immediately known, the coronavirus can lead to myocarditis, a viral infection of the heart muscle. At its most severe, myocarditis can lead to sudden cardiac arrest and has been a documented cause of death for young, otherwise healthy athletes.