Florida state high school football finals leaving Orlando

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Fans of Bay Area high school football teams will have to travel a little further this year to watch local teams play for a state championship.

The Florida High School Athletic Association has released the dates and sites for this year’s state title games. For the first time in 12 years, the games will not be played in Orlando. Instead, they will move to two different locations over two weekends.

The class 1A, 2A and 3A finals will be played at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee while the finals in Class 4A through 8A will take place in Daytona at Daytona Stadium.

Here are the dates and times for each classification:

Class 1A- Saturday, December 7, 7:00 pm (Gene Cox Stadium, Tallahassee)

Class 2A- Thursday, December 5, 7:00 pm (Gene Cox Stadium, Tallahassee)

Class 3A- Friday, December 6, 7:00 pm (Gene Cox Stadium, Tallahassee)

Class 4A- Wednesday, December 11, 7:00 pm (Daytona Stadium, Daytona)

Class 5A- Saturday, December 14, 12:00 pm (Daytona Stadium, Daytona)

Class 6A- Thursday, December 12, 7:00 pm (Daytona Stadium, Daytona)

Class 7A- Saturday, December 14, 7:00 pm (Daytona Stadium, Daytona)

Class 8A- Friday, December 13, 7:00 pm (Daytona Stadium, Daytona)