Florida Gators volleyball team adopts 3-year-old battling rare form of brain cancer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Gators Volleyball team welcomed a new teammate this week.

3-year-old Sophia Murrillo was honored at an event put on by the team and the Friends of Jaclyn organization.

Sophia is battling a rare form of brain cancer and was teamed up with the Gators through The Friends of Jaclyn Foundation’s whose mission is to improve the quality of life for children battling pediatric brain tumors or other childhood cancers.

The best new teammate we could ask for 🐊🏐



We are so happy to welcome Sophia onto our team & into our lives 💙🧡#GoGators pic.twitter.com/AYVnPyhX54 — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) July 12, 2019

Sophia’s grandfather tells News Channel 8, “It’s just amazing they would make Sophia part of the team.”

Sophia received a Florida jersey and gifts from the team.