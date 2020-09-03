Florida Gators to allow up to 17K fans in ‘The Swamp’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Gators announced Thursday that the University of Florida will be allowing a maximum of 17,000 fans in “The Swamp” this upcoming football season.

According to FloridaGators.com, the University Athletic Association (UAA) made the announcement in addition to releasing other game-day safety protocols and strategies.

To comply with social distancing requirements, the Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will now allow approximately 20 percent of its listed capacity of 88,548 in the bowl and club level seating areas, which puts the maximum capacity at 17,000.

Some of the other safety protocols include requiring face coverings or masks for all fans throughout the entire game. Fans may only remove the mask or covering while eating or drinking. If someone is found not wearing a mask, they could lose their ticket privileges.

The university has also banned tailgating on UF’s campus.

The Gator Walk, which is where fans celebrate and cheer on the football players as they walk down the brick pathway leading to The Swamp prior to the game starting, will also not take place. The Gator Walk Village and Gators Fan Fest are also canceled for the season.

Finally, the Gators announced no spirit teams will be allowed on the sidelines, which includes cheerleaders and Dazzlers dance team.

“As we have throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we worked hand in hand with UF Health, the SEC and its Medical Guidance Task Force, and campus officials to create the safest environment possible for the student-athletes, staff and fans,” Athletics Director Scott Stricklin said.

Ticketing and parking information is expected to be released to fans sometime next week.

The Gators’ home opener is against South Carolina on Oct. 3.

