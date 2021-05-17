Florida Gators to allow full capacity in ‘The Swamp’ this fall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Gators announced Monday that the University of Florida will be allowing full capacity in “The Swamp” this upcoming football season.

According to FloridaGators.com, with the start of the 2021-22 academic year on June 28, the school will return to pre-pandemic operations. That includes full classroom capacity, full in-person participation in athletic and other activities, and full fan participation in stadiums and arenas.

Currently, the University of Florida will make masks optional rather than required for students, faculty, staff and guests on UF property and in UF facilities effective immediately.

The full text from the university is below.

“Given recently released national guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and in concert with the State University System, the University of Florida will make masks optional rather than required for students, faculty, staff and guests on UF property and in UF facilities effective immediately. Those not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are recommended to continue wearing masks, according to CDC guidance.

“Within UF Health hospitals or other patient-facing clinical facilities, including dentistry practices and veterinary hospitals, masks will continue to be required. UF Health will support UF in implementing these policies as safely as possible and urges those who have not been vaccinated to do so. You may click below for information on how and where to receive your vaccine.

“Looking ahead, UF will transition to pre-COVID normal operations for the start of the 2021-2022 academic year June 28, as previously announced. Changes include returning to pre-pandemic classroom capacity for Summer B and Fall semesters. We will also resume full in-person participation in athletic and other activities on our campuses, including fan participation in stadiums and arenas.”

Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium has a listed capacity of 88,548 in the bowl and club level seating areas.

Last year, only 17,000 fans were allowed at football games due to COVID-19 measures put in place.