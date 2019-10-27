Florida A&M defeats Morgan State 24-12

BALTIMORE (AP) — Terry Jefferson returned a fumble for a touchdown and Florida A&M scored all its points in the first half to defeat Morgan State 24-12 on Saturday.

With Florida A&M (7-1, 5-0 Big South Conference) leading 10-7 in the second quarter, the Rattlers’ Eric Smith forced a fumble at midfield and Jefferson returned it 50 yards for a touchdown and a 17-7 lead. In the final minute of the half, Terrell Jennings caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Rasean McKay for a 24-10 halftime lead.

McKay completed 25 of 35 passes for 246 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

DeAndre Harris completed a 27-yard touchdown pass to E’Munn Parker, giving Morgan State (1-7, 1-4) an early 7-0 lead. It would be the Bears’ only touchdown of the game.

FAMU’s Davonne Kendrick tied it at 7 with a 3-yard touchdown run later in the first quarter.

Morgan State’s Manasseh Bailey blocked a punt for a safety early in the fourth quarter, the only points of the second half.

Florida A&M is ranked No. 23 in the FCS Coaches Poll.

