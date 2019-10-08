First home run of postseason ‘special’ for Rays Willy Adames

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – When you score 10 runs with the help of four home runs in a playoff game, you are likely to land in the record books. The Tampa Bay Rays find themselves on one of those pages following their win over the Houston Astros on Monday at Tropicana Field.

The four home runs match the highest number of home runs the Rays have hit in a postseason game in the history of the franchise. They first did it in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox in 2008 and they have now done it twice in one week. The Rays did it in the Wild Card Game against the Oakland Athletics and in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Houston Astros.

Kevin Kiermaier, Ji-Man Choi, Brandon Lowe, and Willy Adames contributed to that record.

I asked Adames what he was thinking as soon as he hit that home run.

“My mom and dad,” he told me. “They were in the stands today so it was special for me. I know that it was special for them too because this is my first postseason and, for me, it was one of the best feelings I ever had.”

Adames has hit 30 home runs since he entered the league in 2018. He hit his first postseason home run on Monday, October 7, 2019 in front of his home fans and, perhaps, in front of his biggest fans, his parents.