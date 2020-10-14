Firestone Grand Prix tickets go on sale Wednesday

FILE – In this March 13, 2016, file photo, Oriol Servia, of Spain, drives the car of Will Power, of Australia, into Turn 10 during the IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg auto race in St. Petersburg, Fla. IndyCar plans to crown its champion on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, as the original opener has been rescheduled to Oct. 25 as the finale. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tickets to the rescheduled Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will go on sale Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The event, usually IndyCar’s season opener, became its final race when it was moved from March to October due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now take place Oct. 23-25. Drivers Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden will compete one last time for the championship. Dixon is racing for his sixth series championship and Newgarden will be vying for his third title.

Like many major events, there will be a series of changes to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Event organizers will limit attendance to around 20,000 spectators. Masks are required, and spectators must undergo health screenings and temperature checks.

General admission tickets will go on sale Wednesday. Tickets that were already purchased will be accepted at the gate, however, tickets with reserved seating were reissued to make room for social distancing.

To order tickets, fans can visit gpstpete.com to order tickets. Those needing assistance over the phone can call 1-888-476-4479.

Unable to attend the race? You can watch the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg starting at 2:32 p.m. ET Sunday on News Channel 8.

LATEST STORIES: