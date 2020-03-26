Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg expected to be rescheduled

ST PETERSBURG, FL – MARCH 30: Scott Dixon of New Zealand, driver of the #9 Target Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet leads a pack of cars during the Verizon IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg at the Streets of St. Petersburg on March 30, 2014 in St Petersburg, Florida (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is expected to be rescheduled sometime in 2020, INDYCAR announced Thursday.

The event was originally set for March 13-15, before the coronavirus pandemic.

The rescheduled date is subject to ongoing guidance and mandates of local, state and national authorities regarding public gatherings. The date has not yet been determined.

Previously purchased tickets to the Firestone Grand Prix will be valid and honored on the rescheduled date.

“This shift to a later date is in support of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ efforts to run as many of its points championship races as possible in 2020 and would be expected to serve as the season finale round,” INDYCAR said in a statement.

Email tickets@gpstpete.com for questions and additional information.

