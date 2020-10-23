Firestone extends Grand Prix of St. Petersburg title sponsorship through 2023

FILE – In this Sunday, March 10, 2019, file photo, Chip Ganassi Racing driver Felix Rosenqvist (10), of Sweden, drives through turn two during the warm up for the IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg auto race in St. Petersburg, Fla. After a strong IndyCar debut on Sunday, the Swede validated all the buzz around Ganassi’s newest hire. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)—Firestone will extend its title sponsorship and naming rights deal with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg for another three years, according to a news release.

Race officials announced the three-year extension at a press conference Friday.

The tire company has been the events title sponsor since 2014. The new deal will maintain its naming rights through 2023.

“Firestone is completing its 21st consecutive season as the sole tire supplier of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and the St. Pete race continues to be an ideal setting for the brand to engage race fans and consumers while showcasing its best-in-class tire technology,” the company said in a statement.

The race will return to St. Petersburg on Friday, but things will look different this year in light of the pandemic. The race is usually the opener for the IndyCar Series, but it will be the finale this year due to the virus.

Fans must wear masks and undergo health screenings and temperature checks at the entrance.

“While the road to St. Petersburg has certainly been different this year, we are thrilled to return to the streets of St. Pete and help crown an NTT IndyCar Series champion,” Lisa Boggs, Bridgestone Americas Motorsports director said in a statement. “Firestone tires have taken the checkers with the winner at all 15 INDYCAR SERIES races here, and we’re proud to continue growing our partnership with Green Savoree Racing Promotions to support this marquee event in a community that shares our passion for the sport.”

