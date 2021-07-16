Final episode of ‘Quest for the Stanley Cup’ highlights Lightning Game 5 win, celebration

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you are a Tampa Bay Lightning fan, you may also be a fan of the “Quest for the Stanley Cup” series on ESPN+ and YouTube.

It follows the Lightning on their journey to win back-to-back Stanley Cup titles.

The final episode of the seven-part series airs on Friday at 6 p.m. ET. It highlights Game 5 as well as the victory celebration that followed.

I actually got a sneak peek of the finale and, honestly, I could watch it again and again. It contained countless compelling elements and it allowed you to see the team from a different perspective – an inside perspective. The episode invited you to join them in the intermissions between the periods of Game 5 and for the precious moments Ryan McDonagh and Pat Maroon spent with the Stanley Cup in their neighborhood. You will not be disappointed by this episode.

The co-executive producer of the series, David Check, hopped on a Zoom meeting with me Friday morning. He is currently at his home in New York after spending the entire Stanley Cup run with the team.

“I was brought in to be a fresh face on the production team that was comprised of a lot of people who have worked on the show before,” said Check.

He has never been a part of this series in the past. It started in 2016.

“I think the first thing I would like to say is it really takes a special breed to work on shows like this. You have to have a certain sensibility and know that, for the next two months of your life, you are embedded,” he said. “And there is not much more going on in your life but the NHL playoffs.”

I asked Check to share his favorite part of the entire experience. He chose meeting the newest member of the Coleman family.

“I would go with Blake Coleman,” said Check, “when we got to meet his newborn and he told the story about playing in the game and he got a police escort to the hospital.”

Check also discussed the challenges surrounding the production.

“We are still dealing with COVID protocols,” he said. “When we were shooting with players, when we were filming with them, we were filming outdoors.”

The final scene of the final episode also occurs outdoors, by a pool, with the head coach of the team, Jon Cooper. He is sitting in a chair smoking a cigar and the Stanley Cup is sitting beside him. I will never forgot his words spoken moments before the credits roll on a black screen.

“I guess it’s time to go for three.”