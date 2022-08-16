TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A fight seemingly broke out during a joint practice between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.

A video courtesy of sports journalist Ethan Hurwitz, provided by TMX, showed the incident in Foxborough.

The video shows members of both teams converging into a huddle on the practice field outside Gillette Stadium. The confrontation appears to turn into a full fight and the crowd watching reacts.

“HUGE fight taking place, started with shoving and ended with a lot of punches being thrown. Both fields were cleared,” Hurwitz tweeted.

Reports say multiple players were ejected from the practice.