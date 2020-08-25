‘Felt like normal flu’: Bucs DT Vita Vea talks about having COVID-19

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea confirmed on Tuesday afternoon he previously tested positive for COVID-19.

“It was not that bad,” said Vea. “I had symptoms. I think the biggest thing was it just felt like the normal flu for me. I think I had symptoms for three days.”

Vea is entering his third year in the league and, like his rookie and sophomore seasons, he is expected to be a force on the defensive line.

He is currently participating in training camp with a club on his right hand following a surgery earlier this summer.

“My hand feels good right now,” said Vea. “As far as the club, it had been an adjustment but it should be off soon.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss