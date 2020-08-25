‘Felt like normal flu’: Bucs DT Vita Vea talks about having COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea confirmed on Tuesday afternoon he previously tested positive for COVID-19.

“It was not that bad,” said Vea. “I had symptoms. I think the biggest thing was it just felt like the normal flu for me. I think I had symptoms for three days.”

Vea is entering his third year in the league and, like his rookie and sophomore seasons, he is expected to be a force on the defensive line.

He is currently participating in training camp with a club on his right hand following a surgery earlier this summer.

“My hand feels good right now,” said Vea. “As far as the club, it had been an adjustment but it should be off soon.”

