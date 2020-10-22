Faith in Rays infielder, Brandon Lowe, proves to be fruitful in Game 2 victory

ARLINGTON, Texas (WFLA) – “We are going to stick with the guys we have a lot of faith in and, with Brandon,” said the Tampa Bay Rays manager, Kevin Cash, “we are not here if it was not for him.”

TRANSLATION: We, the Tampa Bay Rays, are not here, in the World Series, if it was not for him, Brandon Lowe.

Cash shared that sentiment when he was asked about the batting order before Game 2 of the World Series.

Austin Meadows would be in the top spot despite carrying a .108 postseason batting average. He was hitless in his past 12 plate appearances.

Brandon Lowe, with a .107 postseason batting average, would hit behind Meadows. He was 6 for 56 at the plate since embarking on the hunt for a championship.

That faith in Lowe proved to be fruitful.

“Sometimes, guys, you have to allow them to go through some tough patches,” explained Cash after the game, “and he has been in one but, man, it was exciting.”

Lowe hit a home run to left center field to give the Rays a 1-0 lead over the Dodgers in the first inning.

Then, he did it again.

“I do not go up there trying to hit home runs,” Lowe admitted after the game. “I go up there and I just try to hit the ball solid and see how hard the ball comes off the bat. It is pretty difficult to try to hit the ball out of the park from a person my size.”

He blasted the ball to left field in the fifth inning for a two run home run. Meadows had been the man on base.

“To say that my mind was not going different places during that kind of struggle, I would by lying to you,” said Lowe. “It was pure joy going into that dugout after getting that first home run. Everybody was happy. Everybody was jumping up and down. It is not an individual thing out there. It is everyone with the team, whatever helps the team win.”

His teammates were thrilled for him and they showed it.

“The second one I think [Willy Adames] about toppled me over,” said Lowe.

His manager, on the other hand, did not partake in the celebrations. He actually chose not to say anything to Lowe.

“Absolutely not, no,” said Lowe with a smile. “He kind of just went about his business like I had been hitting home runs for the past two weeks. It was the same kind of thing and, honestly, I kind of liked that his demeanor has been the same this whole time.”