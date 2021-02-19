Ex-Rays player Johnny Damon arrested for DUI in Florida

WINDERMERE, Fla. (WESH) — Former Major League Baseball player Johnny Damon was arrested Friday by Windermere police on multiple charges, including driving under the influence.

Damon was also charged with resisting an officer without violence, Orange County Jail records show.

Details surrounding the arrest were not immediately available.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, Damon remained in the Orange County Jail.

Damon was a baseball standout at Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando and went on to play in the major leagues for seven different teams, including the Tampa Bay Rays. He was a key member of the 2004 Boston Red Sox World Series championship team.

