Ex-Jaguars LB Smith charged with sexual activity with minors

Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith has been arrested on a charge of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors. Smith was booked into the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Jail and was being held on a $50,003 bond. No police report was immediately available. ESPN cited an anonymous law enforcement source who said Smith is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old girl multiple times. Officers were at Smith’s home on Nov. 27, and his SUV was towed. He was not arrested then. Smith announced last April that he was stepping away from football to “get my world in order.”

