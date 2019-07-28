Live Now
Egan Bernal wins Tour de France

PARIS (AP) — Egan Bernal has become the first Colombian to win the Tour de France as the three-week race ended with the 21st and final stage on the Champs-Elysees.

At 22, Bernal is the youngest Tour winner in the post-World War II era.

Bernal succeeded Ineos teammate Geraint Thomas as the British outfit posted a seventh Tour victory with a fourth different rider in eight years.

Thomas, a 33-year-old from Wales, had to settle for second place this year. Dutch rider Steven Kruijswijk completed the podium on Sunday.

