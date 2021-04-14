East Lake High School hockey team travels to Nebraska to compete for national championship

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) – The East Lake High School ice hockey team is traveling to Omaha, Nebraska on Wednesday to compete in the USA Hockey High School Division I National Championship.

“I’m very pumped to get going,” head coach Jim Anna said. “When I saw the guys on Sunday, they were beyond fired up.”

The team defeated North Broward Preparatory School in the state championship in overtime in March.

Now, they will participate in a 16-team tournament with the top two teams in each bracket advancing to the quarterfinals.

The Eagles will face the Notre Dame Saints of Arizona in their first game on Thursday at 10 o’clock in the morning.