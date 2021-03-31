Early April Fool’s: Tom Brady shows off fake tattoo of Bucs coach Bruce Arians holding up beer on his leg

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, rear, and quarterback Tom Brady (12) stand on the turf before the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – He has a habit of outperforming teams on the football field and, since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 season, quarterback Tom Brady has excelled in entertaining his fans and followers on every possible social media platform.

His head coach, Bruce Arians, stole the show on Tuesday afternoon when he confirmed he got a Super Bowl tattoo as a result of a bet. He proceeded to share a photo of the masterpiece on Twitter.

I’m a man of my word- “when we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo” well I got mine and I love it!! #SBLV #superbowlLVchamps pic.twitter.com/SCmpFXEJ1T — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) March 30, 2021

A handful of Buccaneers players, including running back Ronald Jones and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, retweeted the picture of Arians’ tattoo with messages saying, “I’m next.”

But Brady took it to the next level on Wednesday, posting a photo that shows him with a tattoo of Bruce Arians holding up a beer on the outside of his left knee. He added the caption, “Looks great coach…I decided to get one too.”

Looks great coach…I decided to get one too https://t.co/mZgyCmUaLZ pic.twitter.com/GiIERlQo3Z — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 31, 2021

The tattoo is obviously fake but it still accomplished what Brady always seems to accomplish on and off the football field.

He is winning, he is entertaining and he is certainly finding a spot in the hearts of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans.