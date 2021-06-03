Durham Bulls game suspended after Rays prospect Tyler Zombro hit by batted ball in head

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Bulls say its game versus the Norfolk Tides was suspended Thursday night after one of its pitchers was struck by a batted ball in the head.

The Bulls say relief pitcher Tyler Zombro was hit in the 8th inning after throwing just five pitches in a 12-4 game favoring the Tides.

Many other minor league baseball teams reached out to the Bulls via Twitter, offering thoughts and well wishes for Zombro.

The Rays issued a statement late Thursday evening following the injury.

“Tyler Zombro was transported to Duke University Hospital in Durham and is in stable condition. He is currently undergoing further treatment and observation. Additional updates will be provided as they become available. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyler, his family and his teammates.”

Zombro had posted a 1-1 record on the season with a 3.18 earned run average.

He was assigned to the Bulls on April 30 from the Montgomery Biscuits and is a prospect for the Tampa Bay Rays.