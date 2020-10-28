Justin Turner removed from Game 6 after testing positive for COVID-19

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner celebrates their win against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the baseball World Series Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Dodgers beat the Rays 6-2 to lead the series 2-1 games.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Mookie Betts streaked home with a go-ahead run and later homered for good measure as the Los Angeles Dodgers won their first World Series championship since 1988, taking advantage of a hotly debated Tampa Bay move to beat the Rays 3-1 in Game 6.

Third baseman Justin Turner reportedly had to be removed from the game at one point after it was found that he tested positive for the coronavirus, Fox Sports reported.

The Dodgers posted the best record in the majors during this pandemic-shortened season, then rallied in the final game to claim a most elusive crown.

Tampa Bay starter Blake Snell struck out nine and seemed to be in complete control with a 1-0 lead when manager Kevin Cash pulled him with one out and a runner on first in the sixth inning. The Dodgers pounced quickly, and Betts soon dashed home from third base on Corey Seager’s infield grounder for a 2-1 edge.

Betts added a solo home run in the eighth.

Manager Dave Roberts and the Dodgers lost the World Series in 2017 and ’18 before winning this title at a neutral site, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Rookie sensation Randy Arozarena hit his record 10th homer in the postseason to account for Tampa Bay’s run.