Detroit Tigers to kick off spring training season in Lakeland on Feb. 28

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Detroit Tigers will hold their 85th season for spring training in Lakeland. This will extend the longest-standing relationship between a major league team and a current spring training host city.

The 2021 spring season will take place at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, which is the club’s 56th consecutive season playing there.

The Tigers will start arriving for spring training on Feb. 17 when pitchers and catchers report to Lakeland and then position players will arrive on Feb. 22.

“Based on MLB approval and in order to keep social distancing protocols, seating in the stands will be reduced to 2,200 and tickets will be sold in pods of two or four with six-foot distancing standards in place between pods,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Bob Donahay.

Party areas like the Pepsi Porch and the Berm will be reduced to 50% capacity and suites will be at 75% capacity.

Masks will be mandatory for all visitors and the usual security procedures will be in place.

There will be no pre-game activities before the first pitch is thrown at each game, however, and fan interaction with players will not happen at this time.

Below is the Tigers’ 2021 spring training home schedule: