Derek Jeter says he’s forgoing salary during pandemic, AP source says

Sports

Derek Jeter

FILE – In this May 3, 2019, file photo, Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter talks with reporters before a baseball game against the Atlanta Bravesin Miami. Marlins CEO Derek Jeter told team employees during a conference call Monday, April 20, 2020, he is forgoing his salary during the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press. The person confirmed Jeter’s comments to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Marlins have not commented publicly on the call. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

MIAMI (AP) – Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter told team employees during a conference call Monday he is forgoing his salary during the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press.

The person confirmed Jeter’s comments to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Marlins have not commented publicly on the call.

The person said other members of the Marlins’ executive team agreed to take pay cuts, while baseball operations personnel will continue to receive their full salaries through at least May 31. The person didn’t specify the figures of the pay cuts.

Major League Baseball spring training was suspended March 12 because of the pandemic. The start of the season, scheduled for March 26, has been indefinitely delayed.

MLB senior staff has taken pay cuts, and budget slashing has allowed the central office to say it will continue to pay its roughly 1,200 full-time and part-time employees through May. Some teams have taken similar stances with their administrative staff.

