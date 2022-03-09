Deion Sanders has 2 toes amputated after medical setback

FILE – Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders watches on the sideline during the first half of the Cricket Celebration Bowl NCAA college football game against South Carolina State on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. Deion Sanders had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots stemming from a previous surgery. The Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer revealed the severity of his foot injury in an upcoming episode of his “Coach Prime” documentary series that will air Tuesday night, March 8, 2022, on Barstool Sports.(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr., File)

Deion Sanders had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots stemming from a previous surgery.

The Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer revealed the severity of his foot injury in an episode of his “Coach Prime” documentary series that will air Tuesday night on Barstool Sports.

Sanders was hospitalized for around a month in the middle of last season when the Tigers finished 11-2.

He had a dislocated toe along with an inflamed nerve. His initial procedure was in September and he later returned to the field for practice using a golf cart and crutches. He roamed the sideline for a game with the help of a push scooter.

As he healed, his toes began to darken under the bandages.

“They were talking about the amputation of toes,” said Sanders. “Then they were talking about the amputation of my leg from the knee down. Then, they were trying to ensure I had life.”

The 54-year-old Sanders underwent several surgeries. He developed a femoral arterial blood clot. He also had compartment syndrome, where his leg swelled up, and doctors had to flay open his leg to drain fluid. Sanders later had his big toe and the second toe amputated.