Debate on racism renews calls for Redskins to change name

(AP) – The recent national debate over racism has renewed calls for the NFL’s Washington Redskins to change their name.
Mayor Muriel Bowser believes a change is overdue and called the name an “obstacle” to the team building its next stadium and headquarters inside the District of Columbia.
A recent study found that 49% of respondents considered the name Redskins offensive.
The team had no comment about a possible name change. Owner Dan Snyder over the years has shown no indication that he’d change the name.
Advocates call the name a dictionary-defined racial slur and hope this is the movement that finally invokes change.
