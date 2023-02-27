Jamie Cail competes in the Phillips 66 National Championship in Nashville, Tenn., in 1997.Al Bello / Getty Images file

Authorities are investigating the death of a onetime star swimmer in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Jamie Cail, 42, who is originally from New Hampshire, was found dead by her boyfriend just after midnight on Feb. 21, according to the U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department.

Police say the boyfriend found Cail on the floor of their home after returning from a local bar, and that he and a friend brought her to Myrah Keating Smith Community Health Center, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Once at the clinic, CPR was rendered and 911 was notified, however, the female succumbed to her ailment,” police said.

