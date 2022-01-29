Danielle Collins of St. Pete loses Australian Open final

Danielle Collins of the U.S. plays a forehand to Ash Barty of Australia during the women’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

(AP/WFLA) — Ash Barty has won the Australian Open final 6-3, 7-6 (2) over Danielle Collins to end a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament.

Barty won the first set with one service break but was down 5-1 in the second set after dropping serve in the second and sixth games. Collins had two chances to serve for the set but was broken both times.

Barty dominated after taking the set to a tiebreaker, racing to a 4-0 lead.

Barty was the first Australian woman into the singles final of the Australian Open since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is now the first Australian champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978.

Collins went to Northeast High in St. Petersburg and then attended the University of Florida as a freshman.

She later transferred to the University of Virginia. She won the NCAA title in her sophomore and senior seasons.