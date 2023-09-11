TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Buffalo Bills’ player Damar Hamlin is partnering with the American Heart Association to encourage fans to learn CPR. The safety collapsed on the field during Monday night football last season.

As his team prepares for their season opener against the New York Jets on Monday, Hamlin is featured in a new public service announcement.

“CPR saved my life. I’ve teamed up with the American Heart Association as a national ambassador,” he explains in the PSA.

“Damar being so healthy and in such good shape kind of raised awareness,” said Courtney Burt with the American Heart Association. “We need to be aware; everyone be empowered with these skills because it’s not just older adults that are vulnerable with this.”

She recommends one member of every household be trained in CPR.

According to AHA, more than 70% of cardiac arrests happen in homes. Leaders with the organization said if someone collapses and you suspect cardiac arrest, immediately call 911. Next, start CPR by placing one hand on top of the other and pushing hard on the victim’s chest at 1 to 2 compressions per second. Continue the efforts until first responders arrive.

Hamlin and the team at AHA hope to double the survival rate from sudden cardiac arrest by 2030.

The AHA offers free CPR kits to local non-profit organizations. Those who are interested can e-mail: TampaBay@heart.org