One person was briefly hospitalized as a precautionary measure after the car collision in Dallas, police said.

(NBC News) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car accident Wednesday night and briefly hospitalized, according to reports.

The Dallas Police Department said a two-vehicle accident unfolded in the area of Wolf Street and Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas at 8:10 p.m., but did not confirm the identities of any individuals involved.

“It is not our practice to give the names of the individuals involved in vehicle accidents unless there is a fatality,” police Sr. Cpl. Melina Gutierrez told NBC News.

One person was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, according to Gutierrez.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.