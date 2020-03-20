Coronavirus pandemic cancels XFL season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Viper’s XFL season has been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Friday.

“The COVID-19 pandemic, and the most recent local and state regulations, have left the XFL no choice but to officially cancel the remainder of the 2020 season,” the league said in a statement.

“Your passion, your commitment to your favorite XFL team and your love of football made our season a success beyond our wildest dreams.”

The XFL said in the statement it is looking forward to playing a full season in 2021 and beyond.

The Tampa Bay Vipers finished the season 1-4. Their only win came against the D.C. Defenders.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

