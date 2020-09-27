Willis’ 370 yards of offense helps Liberty beat FIU 36-34

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Malik Willis threw two touchdown passes and accounted for 370 yards of offense to lead Liberty to a 36-34 victory over Florida International.
Willis was 24-of-30 passing for 285 yards and added 85 yards rushing. His 67-yard run helped set up Alex Barbir’s 27-yard field goal that stretched the Flames’ lead to 36-28.
Lexington Joseph returned the ensuing kickoff 63 yards. Four plays later Stone Norton made it 36-34 with a 6-yard TD pass to D’vonte Price, pulling FIU to 36-34 with 4:30 left.
Joseph also ran 100 yards into the end zone on the opening kickoff.
