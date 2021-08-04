USF football team ‘somewhere around 80%’ vaccinated according to head coach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – According to the head football coach at the University of South Florida, 117 players are expected to report to fall camp on Wednesday and approximately 80% of them have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I would say, back at the beginning of the summer, we were definitely below 50%,” said Jeff Scott, the Bulls head coach, “and, now, we are getting really really close to having everybody vaccinated. I think we are probably somewhere around 80% right now as a team and I think we are trending in the right direction there.”

Scott clearly stated the decision is the players decision but he said he has tried to provide them with all of the necessary information.

“We are very fortunate having USF Health right here in our backyard and having access to TGH and just the people in this community, some of the best doctors and medical professionals are right here in Tampa so the big thing for me and for our medical staff has been to get a lot of those experts in here to talk to our players,” said Scott. “We have had a lot of meetings about it. At the end of the day, it is a personal decision but I do think it is important as a coach that you give your players as much education on it as possible.”

He admitted he had hoped to start the season without having to worry about COVID-19 but he knows he will have to remain vigilant in order to protect himself, his staff, and his players.

“That is something that is still active and something that we still have to watch and work through,” said Scott, “but I am confident our players are definitely making the best decisions for them and definitely listening and taking all of the education that our medical professionals can give to them.”

The Bulls are scheduled to play their first game of the season on the road against NC State on September 2. They will open their season at home against the Florida Gators on September 11.