(NBC News) — University of Florida’s Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson announced he will no longer use the nickname “AR-15” and will change his apparel line’s branding because of the rifle’s use in bloodshed across the U.S.

Richardson, a sophomore from Gainesville, Florida, said Sunday the nickname combined his initials and his jersey number, but now he’ll simply go by “AR” or his full name.

“It is important to me that my name and brand are no longer associated with the assault rifle that has been used in mass shootings, which I do not condone in any way or form,” he said in a statement on social media.

He also runs an apparel line with a logo that featured a scope reticle as part of his branding.

