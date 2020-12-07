UCF going to Boca Raton Bowl, likely against ACC opponent

Central Florida helmets sit on a locker behind the bench during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Connecticut Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP/WESH) — UCF is going to the Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 22.

Game organizers say they expect the Knights will be paired against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent.

The Knights accepted their invitation to the game on Monday.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

It’s the fifth consecutive season with a bowl berth for UCF, which was ranked as high as No. 11 in the AP Top 25 earlier this season before falling out of the poll.

UCF is third in the American Athletic Conference with a 6-3 record.