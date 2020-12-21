UAB to play against South Carolina in Gasparilla Bowl

(AP/WFLA) – The University of South Carolina and University of Alabama at Birmingham have accepted invitations to play in the 2020 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl.

The 13th edition of the bowl game will be played at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 26 at noon.

“We are hoping to do our part to help both South Carolina and UAB close out this challenging season with a positive experience,” said Scott Glaser, the executive director of the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl.

South Carolina is hoping to avoid a seventh consecutive loss against UAB.

South Carolina dropped its final six regular-season games by an average margin of 24.8 points. UAB earned its second straight Conference USA title by beating Marshall 22-13 in the league championship game.

UAB’s Spencer Brown and South Carolina’s Kevin Harris give this matchup two productive running backs.

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.gasparillabowl.com.