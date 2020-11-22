Trask, No. 6 Florida overcome slow start to beat Vandy 38-17

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) passes against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Trask passed for 383 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 6 Florida rallied from an early deficit to beat Vanderbilt 38-17.

The Gators pulled into Vanderbilt Stadium an hour before kickoff already in uniform, hoping to avoid the visitors’ locker room as a coronavirus precaution.

The Commodores opened the game by driving for a touchdown, but Trask helped get Florida on track for its seventh consecutive win in the series.

Trask, a Heisman Trophy hopeful, completed 26 of 35 passes to nine different receivers. He is the first quarterback in SEC history to accrue 30 touchdown passes in seven games.