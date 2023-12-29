TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay will kick off 2024 in the best way possible – with some football.

On New Year’s Day, Raymond James Stadium will host a Big Ten-SEC showdown as the Wisconsin Badgers take on the LSU Tigers in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

“There’s not a better place,” Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell said ahead of the matchup.

“Absolutely not, go Tampa,” LSU head coach Brian Kelly said in agreement.

During the matchup on Monday, the Badgers will be the away team, while the Tigers have the home team advantage. And although competition is brewing, players and coaches alike have been finding time to enjoy their bowl game destination.

“This is the first time we’ve had our whole family under the same roof. It’s bowl season, and this is about a bowl game, but it’s also about some families being able to come together and enjoy some of this time, as well,” Fickell said.