Taggart gets first win at FAU, 21-17 over Charlotte

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Nick Tronti accounted for three touchdowns, coach Willie Taggart collected his first win at Florida Atlantic and the Owls started their season with a 21-17 win over Charlotte in a Conference USA opener.
Trailing 10-0, Tronti broke loose for a 49-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter, and then tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Logan Peterson.
The Owls (1-0, 1-0) forced a fumble on the next series, and Tronti connected with T.J. Chase on a 16-yard touchdown two plays later.
Tre Harbison III bulled in from the 1 for Charlotte to cap the scoring with 13 minutes left.
