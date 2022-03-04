Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer’s manner of death revealed

Katie Meyer, who led her school to the 2019 national title, was found dead Tuesday in campus housing.

(NBC News) — Officials on Thursday released the manner of death of a star Stanford University goalkeeper who was found unresponsive in her campus residence this week.

Katie Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted, and there is no indication of foul play, Santa Clara County said in a statement obtained by NBC Bay Area.

The county’s medical examiner and coroner’s office is investigating her death, and no additional information was released.

“The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer,” the statement said.

Meyer, 22, an international relations major from Newbury Park, California, would have been a senior headed into this fall season.

