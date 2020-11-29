Pitts scores 3 TDs in return, No. 6 Florida tops Kentucky

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) throws a pass as Kentucky linebacker Jamar Watson (31) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Trask found Kyle Pitts for three touchdowns, including a 56-yarder in which the star tight end ran away from a cornerback, and sixth-ranked Florida overcame a sluggish start to beat Kentucky 34-10 in the Swamp.

It was Pitts’ first game since suffering a concussion and breaking his nose on a vicious hit against Georgia.

Trask wasted little time reconnecting with his favorite and most talented target.

Trask has 34 TD passes this season, moving him past 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow and into a tie for third on the school’s single-season list. He trails only Danny Wuerffel.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss