TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Outback Bowl will select and announce its two teams for this year’s bowl game on Sunday.

The game matches teams from the SEC and Big Ten Conference.

The Outback Bowl is expected to make their announcement sometime between 3:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

78 & sunny in Tampa Bay right now? Might just go to the beach while waiting for this announcement… ⏰🤔☀️🌴 #FootballInParadise #SelectionSunday — Outback Bowl (@outbackbowl) December 8, 2019

The bowl game will take place on Jan. 1, 2020, in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

