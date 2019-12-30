Only blind marching band in world to perform at Outback Bowl

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Yolanda Johnson

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With only three days left until the Outback Bowl, Auburn and Minnesota football players aren’t the only ones preparing for the big game.

The Ohio State School for the Blind Band, which is the only blind marching band in the world, is getting ready for their performance during the bowl game.

The group will be the lead band in the Outback Bowl New Year’s Eve Parade and will be part of a massed band performance at half time.

The band’s members are in grades 7 through 12 and come from all over the state of Ohio. They will be guided by community volunteers.

“We are excited to host this group of talented young people as part of our halftime show and New Year’s Eve Parade,” said Outback Bowl President and CEO Jim McVay. “It is a great opportunity to showcase their abilities on a big stage.”

The Outback Bowl will kick off at 1 p.m. Jan. 1 in Raymond James Stadium.

For more information on the bowl game, visit outbackbowl.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss