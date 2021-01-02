Ole Miss takes down No. 7 Indiana in Outback Bowl

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) eludes Indiana defensive back Tiawan Mullen on a run during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matt Corral threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, leading Mississippi to a 26-20 upset of seventh-ranked Indiana in the Outback Bowl on Saturday.

Corral’s 3-yard pass to Dontario Drummond put the Rebels ahead for good with 4:12 remaining. The Ole Miss defense came through with one more stop to ensure the school’s first non-losing record since going 6-6 in 2017.

Coach Lane Kiffin was rewarded before the game with a new contract, even though he’s just completing his first season with the Rebels.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

