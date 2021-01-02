TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matt Corral threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, leading Mississippi to a 26-20 upset of seventh-ranked Indiana in the Outback Bowl on Saturday.
Corral’s 3-yard pass to Dontario Drummond put the Rebels ahead for good with 4:12 remaining. The Ole Miss defense came through with one more stop to ensure the school’s first non-losing record since going 6-6 in 2017.
Coach Lane Kiffin was rewarded before the game with a new contract, even though he’s just completing his first season with the Rebels.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Larry King, 87, hospitalized with COVID-19
- Goats at South Carolina dairy farm eat discarded Christmas trees
- All the states raising their minimum wages in the new year
- Online dating industry sees dramatic increase in engagement since start of pandemic
- Ole Miss takes down No. 7 Indiana in Outback Bowl