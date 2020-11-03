No. 8 Florida reports no new COVID-19 positives

Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney, center left, celebrates his touchdown against Missouri on a pass from quarterback Kyle Trask (11), with Brett DioGuardi (48) and Justin Shorter (89) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – No. 8 Florida reported no new COVID-19 positives in the past week, the first time since September the team’s coronavirus numbers have remained steady.

The Gators administered 50 tests over the last seven days and found no positives. It could be huge news for the team’s upcoming game against fifth-ranked Georgia in Jacksonville. Florida played without 15 players last week against Missouri, with some of those missing being ruled out because of COVID-19 results and contact tracing.

The Southeastern Conference postponed two of Florida’s game following a COVID-19 outbreak that included coach Dan Mullen, at least two assistants and more than 30 players.

The Gators traced the outbreak to two players who failed to tell team doctors about minor symptoms before traveling to Texas A&M and then spent time with teammates in confined spaces of airplanes, hotel rooms, buses and visiting locker rooms.

The team has since tweaked the team’s travel routine to Jacksonville. The Gators will use five buses instead of three and have assigned seating for those trips as well as team meals.

“It was just another thing we could control,” Mullen said. “We decided to control it.”

Florida had 37 positive cases out of 1,347 tests in October.

