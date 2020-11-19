No. 6 Florida focused on much more than just Vanderbilt

Florida wide receiver Jacob Copeland (15) is congratulated by wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) after catching a pass for a 33-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dan Mullen sees no reason for sixth-ranked Florida to overlook winless Vanderbilt, not with what is on the line for the Gators this season.

The Gators sit atop the Southeastern Conference’s Eastern Division with a spot awaiting them in Atlanta in the league championship game and possibly a berth in the College Football Playoff if they keep winning.

They’re putting up the kind of offensive numbers when Florida won its first national title.

Mullen says the Gators have to get better if they want to be a great team.

Parents and families of players will be allowed to attend Saturday’s game.