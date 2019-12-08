Mike Norvell to be named next FSU football head coach, report says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WESH) – Memphis football head coach Mike Norvell is expected to be named the head football coach at Florida State University, according to ESPN.

Norvell will succeed Willie Taggart, who was fired last month after he went 9-12 over two years in Tallahassee.

Norvell has coached at Arizona State, Central Arkansas, Tulsa and Pittsburgh. He played wide receiver at Central Arkansas from 2001 to 2005 and is the school’s all-time receptions leader.

University officials have called a Sunday press conference to announce the university’s next coach. You can watch the press conference live on WESH.com at noon.

